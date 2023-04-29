Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.57 EPS.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 4,680,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $239,184,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,433,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

