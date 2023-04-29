Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $38.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $118,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Kinetik Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,135,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 142,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

See Also

