Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.96 and last traded at $146.60. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

