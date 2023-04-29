Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.27. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 8,935 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Articles

