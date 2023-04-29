Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 8.3%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

