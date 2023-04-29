Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.7 %

KNX stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

