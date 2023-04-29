Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.53 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Knowles stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

