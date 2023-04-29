Kokoswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,152.50 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $112.19 million and approximately $114,152.50 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

