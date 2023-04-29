Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.