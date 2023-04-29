Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $43.13 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00129367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.