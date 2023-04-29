Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,001,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 1,634,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,819.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$34.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.24. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of C$24.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

