Kujira Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and $496,034.30 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.74948533 USD and is up 13.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $643,366.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

