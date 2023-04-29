KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.66. KVH Industries shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 33,523 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

