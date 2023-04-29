L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-$12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

