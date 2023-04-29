Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $226.71 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day moving average of $234.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

