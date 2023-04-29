Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.71. 542,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

