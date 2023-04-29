Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.90 ($22.11) and traded as high as €21.60 ($24.00). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.15 ($23.50), with a volume of 24,955 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Trading Up 3.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.94.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
