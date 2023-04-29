Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.90 ($22.11) and traded as high as €21.60 ($24.00). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.15 ($23.50), with a volume of 24,955 shares changing hands.

Lagardere Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.94.

About Lagardere

(Get Rating)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.