Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

LBAI stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

