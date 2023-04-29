Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

LBAI stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

