Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $584.06

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.06 ($7.29) and traded as high as GBX 603.50 ($7.54). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 603.50 ($7.54), with a volume of 423,252 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.80) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 689.29 ($8.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,430.02). In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.49), for a total value of £534,630 ($667,703.26). Also, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,430.02). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

