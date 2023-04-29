Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.82.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

