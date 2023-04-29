Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 551 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

