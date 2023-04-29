Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,352 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

