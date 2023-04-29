Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 552 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,488,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,611,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,615,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $12,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

