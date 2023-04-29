Lansing Street Advisors Takes $57,000 Position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Guild Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $610.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

