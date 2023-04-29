Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,963,000 after purchasing an additional 417,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

