LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) vs. International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Critical Comparison

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and International Flavors & Fragrances’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $12.44 billion 1.99 -$1.87 billion ($7.22) -13.43

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 1 5 8 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $114.73, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Volatility and Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -0.90% International Flavors & Fragrances -14.81% 7.46% 3.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headqua

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.