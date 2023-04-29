Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Stock Down 3.1 %

Lazard stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

