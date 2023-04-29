LDR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 0.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 1,271,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

