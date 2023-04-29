LDR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,978 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 2.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE KW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 803,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,695. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

