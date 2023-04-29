LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,032,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 2,040,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

