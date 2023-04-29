Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

