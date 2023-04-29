Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 261,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

