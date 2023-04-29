Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

