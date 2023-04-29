Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

