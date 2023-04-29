Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

