LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LendingTree Trading Up 4.7 %

TREE stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in LendingTree by 23.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.