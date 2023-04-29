Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

LEVI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 1,352,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,839. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

