Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.35 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $11.80 billion and $19.35 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,902.63 or 0.06485652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,203,501 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,199,545.47617548. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,897.93110282 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $21,806,291.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

