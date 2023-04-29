Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.68

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.68 and traded as low as $47.65. Linamar shares last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 313 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

