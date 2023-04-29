Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.45-13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.47. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.45. 1,878,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $370.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

