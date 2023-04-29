Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $370.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

