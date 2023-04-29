LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Trading Up 1.9%

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 1,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.