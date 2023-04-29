Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 11,899 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

