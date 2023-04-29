Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.29 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

