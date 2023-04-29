Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.