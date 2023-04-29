Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 94,998 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $41.14. 8,070,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,951,223. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

