Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.