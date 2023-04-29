Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 2,972 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

