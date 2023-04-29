Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,726.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $3,931,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.57 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

