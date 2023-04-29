Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 399 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

