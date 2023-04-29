Local Bounti (LOCL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -23.11, meaning that their average stock price is 2,411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.42 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 103 172 491 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 432.71%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

